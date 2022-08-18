MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Trading Up 0.2%

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.15 and last traded at $77.15. Approximately 7 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.99.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average is $76.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 103,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,010,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.23% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

