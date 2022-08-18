MurAll Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PAINT)

MurAll (PAINT) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One MurAll coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MurAll has a market capitalization of $664,391.62 and $112,236.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MurAll has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,440.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00128866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00034458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00070559 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,018,551,590 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art.

Buying and Selling MurAll

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

