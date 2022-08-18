Mysterium (MYST) Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Mysterium (MYST) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001261 BTC on major exchanges. Mysterium has a market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $186,921.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mysterium

Mysterium is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mysterium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

