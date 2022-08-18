Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) is Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s 5th Largest Position

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,897 shares during the period. Nam Tai Property accounts for 2.7% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 4.28% of Nam Tai Property worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth $3,404,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the first quarter worth $406,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 125.9% during the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 85,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Stock Performance

NTP remained flat at $4.22 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.82. Nam Tai Property Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

