Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Nano-X Imaging Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. Nano-X Imaging has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.