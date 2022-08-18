Nashira W. Layade Sells 3,500 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Stock

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) EVP Nashira W. Layade sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,321 shares in the company, valued at $497,410.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

HOUS opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.34. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $21.03.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Anywhere Real Estate

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

