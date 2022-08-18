National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Northland Power in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.10.

Northland Power Price Performance

Northland Power Announces Dividend

TSE:NPI opened at C$45.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. Northland Power has a one year low of C$34.95 and a one year high of C$47.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading

