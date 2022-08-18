National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating for Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL)

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$12.50 price target (up from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.02.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$7.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 36.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.86 and a twelve month high of C$11.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

