National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.85-$5.95 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NFG stock opened at $71.92 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.73.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,355,000 after purchasing an additional 822,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,805,000 after acquiring an additional 69,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

