Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-$0.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $340.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,253,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

