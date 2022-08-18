Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0585 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $29,106.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000765 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001431 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,139,180 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

