nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down to $34.13

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.13, but opened at $33.34. nCino shares last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 578 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.44.
nCino Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at nCino
In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $2,182,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,637.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $2,182,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,637.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $516,729.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,303,440.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,938,354 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of nCino
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of nCino by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of nCino by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth $202,000.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
