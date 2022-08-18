Needham & Company LLC Increases fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target to $7.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

Shares of FUBO opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. fuboTV has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $35.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $221.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

