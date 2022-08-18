Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Howard W. Robin Sells 13,759 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $65,492.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,761.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NKTR stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 133,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.