Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Howard W. Robin Sells 13,759 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $65,492.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,761.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 133,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

