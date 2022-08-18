Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insider Jonathan Zalevsky Sells 10,560 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $50,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,993.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.66. 6,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,748. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 544.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after buying an additional 2,928,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,307 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,329,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 970,889 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after purchasing an additional 918,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

