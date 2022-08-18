Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Mark Andrew Wilson Sells 3,189 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $15,179.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance
NKTR stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,748. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $19.37.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 544.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.40%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. StockNews.com raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
