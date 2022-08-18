Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Darci L. Vetter Buys 1,100 Shares

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) Director Darci L. Vetter acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $24,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,212.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neogen Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NEOG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,261. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Neogen in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neogen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth about $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

