Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Darci L. Vetter Buys 1,100 Shares

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) Director Darci L. Vetter acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $24,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,212.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Neogen Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NEOG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,261. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $47.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Neogen in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Neogen
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neogen (NEOG)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.