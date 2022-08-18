NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Cowen set a $17.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $11.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 450.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $88,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.