NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 79,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,665,994 shares.The stock last traded at $87.48 and had previously closed at $91.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HSBC dropped their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

NetEase Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in NetEase by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,197,000 after purchasing an additional 757,084 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,153 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,870,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,322,000 after acquiring an additional 281,489 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,440 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,849,000 after purchasing an additional 534,272 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

