Netvrk Trading Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days (NTVRK)

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Netvrk coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Netvrk has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Netvrk has a total market capitalization of $17.91 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Netvrk alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00723164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Netvrk

Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1.

Buying and Selling Netvrk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netvrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netvrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netvrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netvrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netvrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.