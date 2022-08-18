New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Sells $426,846.84 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $426,846.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.08. 421,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,681. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEWR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

New Relic Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the first quarter worth $52,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

