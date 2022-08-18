Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Up to $4.09

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $4.55. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 36,826 shares trading hands.

Newegg Commerce Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Newegg Commerce by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Newegg Commerce by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.