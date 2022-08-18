News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky Sells 82,028 Shares

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in News by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

