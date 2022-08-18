Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Stock Price Up 6.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as 3.45 and last traded at 3.45. 39,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,337,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.24.

Specifically, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,611,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.55 per share, for a total transaction of 5,721,016.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,253,364 shares in the company, valued at 18,649,442.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nextdoor news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,611,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.55 per share, for a total transaction of 5,721,016.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,253,364 shares in the company, valued at 18,649,442.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Sze purchased 2,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.13 per share, with a total value of 6,416,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,845,000 shares in the company, valued at 5,774,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,937,072 shares of company stock worth $31,816,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KIND shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 4.55.

Nextdoor Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nextdoor during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About Nextdoor

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.