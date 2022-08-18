NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 61,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,558,317 shares.The stock last traded at $8.93 and had previously closed at $8.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $258,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,674.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $258,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,674.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 197,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,360 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

