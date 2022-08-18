Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Raymond James

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Nexus Industrial REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.34.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EFRTF opened at $8.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.40.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

