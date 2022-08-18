NFT Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.75 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last week, NFT has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $22.75 and $58,991.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,487.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004282 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00128825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00034829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00070403 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

