Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $10.51 Million Stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,968 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 908 Devices by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,210,000 after acquiring an additional 486,533 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 329,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 28,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 152,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 74,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

MASS stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 14.74.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 16,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $333,043.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,614.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael S. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $100,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 16,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $333,043.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 942,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,614.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,189,516. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

