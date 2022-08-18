Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $13.82 Million Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,813 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.55% of Twist Bioscience worth $13,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $35,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $34,058.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $47,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $34,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,581 shares of company stock worth $654,504. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $48.29 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.09.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.23. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

