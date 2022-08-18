Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $6.16 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $272,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.60. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.