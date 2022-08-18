Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 972.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Confluent worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Confluent by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,935,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,539,000 after purchasing an additional 584,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Confluent by 1,727.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,726 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,350,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 275.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,398,000 after acquiring an additional 794,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at $257,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at $257,778.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,265 in the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Confluent Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $30.60 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

