Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 314,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,224,000. HealthEquity makes up 1.5% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.38% of HealthEquity as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,487,000 after acquiring an additional 589,509 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after acquiring an additional 422,484 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,757,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,304,000 after acquiring an additional 49,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,634,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HQY stock opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.14, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $73.29.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

