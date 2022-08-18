Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 18,915 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,915 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $15,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 135.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 1.7 %

Kornit Digital stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $181.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.