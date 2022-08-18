Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 77,855 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 77,855 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.2 %

ARES stock opened at $76.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.26.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.41%.

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 20,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,992.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,543,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,668,442. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 245,590 shares of company stock worth $2,085,553 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.38% of the company's stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

