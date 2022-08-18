Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Lynn Dale Davis Acquires 240 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) Director Lynn Dale Davis purchased 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.69 per share, with a total value of $20,325.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,525.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NIC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.36. The stock had a trading volume of 25,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 26.38%. Equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.