Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Nordstrom has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $25.77 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

Nordstrom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 204.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after buying an additional 518,510 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $202,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after buying an additional 239,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 688,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 188,771 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Articles

