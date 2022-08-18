NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €42.00 by Berenberg Bank

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 137.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €41.00 ($41.84) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NORMA Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NOEJ stock traded down €0.60 ($0.61) on Thursday, hitting €17.68 ($18.04). The stock had a trading volume of 81,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €20.91 and its 200-day moving average is €24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €16.51 ($16.85) and a 52-week high of €45.14 ($46.06).

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

