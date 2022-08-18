Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.73

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 1.73 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Northrop Grumman has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $27.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $492.51 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $496.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $466.62 and its 200 day moving average is $449.39. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 79.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $215,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

