Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.60.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NWN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.40. 51 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Natural

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 110,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.