NortonLifeLock Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 7,016 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical volume of 4,628 call options.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 0.3 %

NLOK stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.87. 34,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,262,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,188 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,179,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,333,000 after acquiring an additional 170,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,050,000 after acquiring an additional 953,733 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,926 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

