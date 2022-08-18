Novo Price Tops $0.22 (NOVO)

Novo (NOVO) traded 2,239.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Novo has traded up 19,787.7% against the dollar. One Novo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Novo has a market cap of $224.67 million and $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00720713 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Novo Coin Profile
Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Novo’s official message board is www.facebook.com/novocurrency. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novo’s official website is novocurrency.com.
Buying and Selling Novo
Receive News & Updates for Novo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.