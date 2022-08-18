Novo Price Tops $0.22 (NOVO)

Novo (NOVO) traded 2,239.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Novo has traded up 19,787.7% against the dollar. One Novo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Novo has a market cap of $224.67 million and $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Novo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00720713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Novo Coin Profile

Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Novo’s official message board is www.facebook.com/novocurrency. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novo’s official website is novocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Novo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.