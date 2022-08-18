Nuco.cloud Price Tops $0.0234 on Major Exchanges (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $584,156.87 and approximately $38,869.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002304 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.73 or 0.00718045 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Nuco.cloud
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud.
Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud
