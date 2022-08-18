Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $140.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.01. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

