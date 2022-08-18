Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 35,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,911. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.56.

