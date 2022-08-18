NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares cut their target price on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC cut their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,708,772.25. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.48, for a total value of C$57,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,401 shares in the company, valued at C$2,208,763.48. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lawford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,708,772.25. Insiders sold 216,577 shares of company stock worth $2,619,721 over the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$10.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.72. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$14.29.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$463.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 2.7899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

