Obyte 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,276.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for about $16.71 or 0.00071420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Obyte has a total market cap of $13.66 million and approximately $9,276.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001367 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 817,922 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Obyte

According to CryptoCompare, “Byteball is a decentralized database with it's own native cryptocurrency, Bytes, that unlike most does not require PoW or PoS mining and does not have a blockchain nor blocks. Instead, Byteball links transactions by signing the hashes from the previous transactions on the new one. These links between transactions form a DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Since Byteball has no blocks, there is no block size issue. Byteball can be used as a means to transfer value between users in a transaction, either with Bytes or assets that can be issued on the network or as a decentralized data base that allows users to store information within it. Byteball's currency, Bytes, are used to pay transaction fees in this network. Transactions can be meant to exchange value or to store any type of data. The transaction fees (Bytes) are relative to the Bytes used in the transaction, so if a transaction uses 500 Bytes, that's the tx fee that will be charged. This system gives the currency intrinsic value, each Byte is worth a byte of information that is stored on the network, which alows the system to scale according to its use. 1 GBYTE equals 1000000000 BYTES Byteball has been rebranded to Obyte, for more information related to the rebrand, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

