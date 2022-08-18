Obyte 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,276.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for about $16.71 or 0.00071420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Obyte has a total market cap of $13.66 million and approximately $9,276.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001367 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Obyte
Obyte is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 817,922 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Obyte
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.
