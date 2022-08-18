OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of OC Oerlikon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34.

OC Oerlikon Company Profile

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.