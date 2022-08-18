Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,533,000 after purchasing an additional 496,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY stock opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.43.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.