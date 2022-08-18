Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 8000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$7.26 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Québec.

