Octopus Protocol (OPS) One Day Volume Tops $27,556.00

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Octopus Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Octopus Protocol has a market cap of $53,399.80 and $27,556.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Octopus Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,345.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004339 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00129346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00034231 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00067981 BTC.

Octopus Protocol Coin Profile

Octopus Protocol (OPS) is a coin. Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,176 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Octopus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. “

